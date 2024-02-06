Allay Fear of Gujjars, Bakerwals!

It is quite intriguing that despite assurance by none other than the Home Minister Amit Shah about no effect on the ST quota of Gujjars and Bakerwals after granting reservation to Pahari Speaking People, the two communities are virtually moving on a warpath threatening the government of nationwide protests.

Reportedly, in a fresh ultimatum to the government, the Gujjars and Bakerwal community members have warned the government against giving ST status to Pahari Speaking People. The two nomadic communities already enjoy ST status and believe their quota will be diluted if other communities are given the same status.

In this context, the All J&K Gujjar Bakerwal Co-ordination Committee has opposed the proposed move of the Central Government. Going by the undercurrent of skepticism presently leading to apprehensions among the Gujjars and Bakerwals about communities losing their legitimate rights which they have won after years of struggle in 1991, it becomes duty of the central government to come clear on the issue and make public the fact sheets by presenting things in black and white as disbelief and cynicism continues to simmer in the core of hearts of the communities raising voice against reservation to Pahari Speaking People.

Historically, the issue erupted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Rajouri in October, 2022, in which he announced that Paharis will also get ST status in J&K, like Gujjars and Bakerwals. Following Shah's announcement, the J&K government amended its reservation rules. It extended 4 per cent reservation benefits in jobs and admissions in professional colleges of the UT to the ‘Pahari Ethnic Group', in place of ‘Pahari Speaking People'. Subsequently, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) approved the inclusion of Paharis in the list of STs in J&K.

Gujjars and Bakerwals are opposing Pahari reservation since they feel that their inclusion will deprive them of the reservation benefits, since the community is much more literate and economically better off. Their point of contention is that how can a tribe living nomadic life compete with the people settled all across the country and abroad? The Gujjar and Bakerwals are of the opinion that the constitutional criteria for reservation in the country have not been followed while giving reservation to the Pahari community.