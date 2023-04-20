All J&K Transport Welfare Association; Delegation From Dudu Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Apr 20: A delegation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today. The members of the delegation, led by S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, All J&K Transport Welfare Association, on behalf of the transport fraternity expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor for fulfilling long pending demands. A delegation from Dudu comprised of Thakur Hans Raj, President Kailash Kund Yatra Committee and PRI members called on Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands. The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues put forth by them during the interaction.