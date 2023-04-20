All J&K Transport Welfare Association; Delegation From Dudu Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Apr 20: A delegation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today. The members of the delegation, led by S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, All J&K Transport Welfare Association, on behalf of the transport fraternity expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor for fulfilling long pending demands. A delegation from Dudu comprised of Thakur Hans Raj, President Kailash Kund Yatra Committee and PRI members called on Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands. The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues put forth by them during the interaction.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
overcast clouds
17.9 ° C
17.9 °
17.9 °
76%
3.5kmh
100%
Fri
28 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
32 °
Mon
34 °
Tue
34 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
overcast clouds
11.8 ° C
11.8 °
11.8 °
71%
0.5kmh
100%
Fri
13 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
19 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
broken clouds
-2.7 ° C
-2.7 °
-2.7 °
69%
0.6kmh
64%
Fri
1 °
Sat
0 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
2 °
Tue
3 °