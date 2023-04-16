Alertness Of Army Canine Averts Tragedy Along LoC In J&K

Jammu : A possible tragedy was averted after an Army canine detected an anti-personnel mine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, the Army said. Canine Alvin, along with its handler, showed high standards of training and skills and detected the anti-personnel mine, which had drifted near a track along the LoC fence in Manjakote sector, it said.

The Army said the timely detection of the mine averted a major tragedy. Anti-personnel landmines are planted in areas of the LoC as a trap for infiltrators but these mines many a times drift down and cause accidental landmine explosions.