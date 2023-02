Jammu, Feb 19: Game Changers Cricket Club won the opening match of the Ajay Singh Wazir Memorial Cricket Tournament at KC Sports Club grounds, here today.

Game Changers made it 11 runs win against KC Sports Club. Wazir, in whose memory the tournament is being organised by Superintending Engineer Mechanical (Health and Irrigation). The opening event was presided over by Surender Singh Wazir, Additional former Director General of J&K Police and father of Ajay Singh Wazir.