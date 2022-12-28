Airtel 5G Plus Now Live In Jammu, Srinagar: Official

JAMMU, Dec 28: Bharti Airtel, India’s one of the leading telecommunications services providers on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar.

An official handout issued here said that Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. “The customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread,” it read.

Currently operational at Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu secretariat, Bahu Fort, Bahu Plaza, Jammu railway station, Govt medical college, Canal Road in Jammu and Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Sringar secretariat, Nishat Garden, Chashma Shahi, Old city in Kashmir and few other select locations. Airtel will augment its network making its services available in the Union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh said, I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.”

“We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” he added.