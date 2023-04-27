Airtel 5G Plus is now available across 3000 cities and towns in the country

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Apr 27: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India's leading telecommunications services provider, today, announced that its ultra-fast 5G service is now available to customers in 3000 cities and towns in the country. From Katra in Jammu to Kannur in Kerala, Patna in Bihar to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to the Union territory of Daman and Diu, all the key urban and rural parts of the country have unlimited access to Airtel 5G Plus service.

Commenting on the milestone, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, “We're excited to cover large parts of the country with the power of 5G. Bridging every town and key rural areas in India by September 2023 remains our commitment as we continue to add 30-40 cities/ towns every single day. We are witnessing a rapid adoption of 5G amongst customers both in urban and rural India. Airtel 5G Plus will act as the propeller that will power ahead the next generation of digital connectivity, creating new business models and revolutionizes industries such as education, healthcare, manufacturing etc all along the way”.

The company also launched unlimited 5G data for its customerswith the view to encouraging them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network. Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as Airtel removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India's first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India's first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.

Airtel has created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country. Customers can walk-in to any store to experience ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus.