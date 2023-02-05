Airfield Security Review In Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Feb 4: A top Indian Air Force officer on Saturday underlined the need to maintain strict vigil to ensure airfield security and urged people to provide timely information on any suspicious activities, according to a defence spokesperson.

Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Force Station Jammu, Air Commodore G S Bhullar said this while chairing an airfield security review meeting here, the spokesperson said.

Village heads from areas in the immediate vicinity of the Jammu airfield, officials of concerned civic agencies and key officials of the Airport Authority of India attended the meeting at the Air Force Station here.

Addressing the meeting, the AOC highlighted the need for exercising strict vigil to prevent any untoward incidents and check any suspicious activities or drone sightings, and requested the stakeholders to promptly report them, the spokesperson said.

He also expressed concern over rampant garbage dumping around the Jammu airport and how it is contributing to heightened bird activity which might lead to aircraft accidents.

The officer urged all village heads and civic agencies to take steps to educate people in their areas about better waste segregation and disposal.

Garbage disposal in important areas in the vicinity of the Jammu airfield was also highlighted during the meeting, the spokesperson said.