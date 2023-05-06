Ahead of event, ‘G20 balloon’ flies in Srinagar

Balloon raised as prelude to event, Says Secy Tourism

Srinagar, May 05: As Srinagar is set to host an international event by the end of this month, a G20 air balloon could be seen flying in Srinagar, catching the eye of every passerby in and around the City.

Reports said that the Tourism department has come up with an air-balloon ahead of the event, which reads ‘G20-2023 India'.

Secretary Tourism, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah told that the balloon has been raised by the tourism department as a prelude to the G20 event. “For branding of the event, it's part of the exercise,” he said.

Several more measures and steps have been taken as a prelude to the event, he said.

Earlier, the Tourism department also organized a ‘G20Model Summit' in which the students from different schools, colleges and especially universities participated.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir government is working round-the-clock to ensure that the G20 tourism group meeting in Srinagar is a huge success and promotes Kashmir as a global tourism destination.