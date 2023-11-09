Agriculture Department’s ‘Indifferent’ Attitude Sparks Outcry in Sunderbani

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, November 08:

Scores of farmers in tehsil Sunderbani, district Rajouri have expressed their anger against the alleged indifferent and apathetic approach of officers in the local Agriculture Department. Despite repeated requests from farmers for essential farming materials such as seeds, spray, and other necessities, officers have been accused of causing unnecessary delays and neglect.

In a latest instance in Panchayat Nala, the Assistant Agriculture Officer assigned to the area is accused of being irregular in attending to his duties. Allegations suggest that while he is occasionally seen at local shops, he reportedly neglects the grievances and needs of the farmers.

Locals from Ward No. 8 took their concerns directly to the Agriculture Officer in Sunderbani, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the lackadaisical approach of the officers in addressing farmers' concerns.

“Assistant Agriculture Officer is favouring politically affiliated individuals, including Panchs, at the expense of the wider community. This partiality has led to the negligence of Panchayat Nala, causing distress among the local farming population,” said sources.

Locals in the area have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor and the concerned Commissioner Secretary to intervene. They have urged for an investigation to be initiated against these officers.

“The major demand is to scrutinize the officers' activities, especially by checking their call locations, aiming to ascertain the allegations that the officers are not fulfilling their responsibilities and are neglecting their duties by not visiting the office in the Panchayat,” said sources.

Efforts to reach the Assistant Agriculture officer for comments were made, but the officer attempted to evade direct questions.

When contacted chief agriculture officer, he said that he wasn't aware of the matter and ended the query, “I will take action in this regard,” he said.