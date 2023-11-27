AGH terrorist associate arrested

Srinagar, Nov 26: Security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate of Ansar Guzwat ul Hind (AGH) and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in 's Shopian district.

Police along with Army (44 RR) & CRPF (14th Bn) on Sunday at a checkpoint established at Habdipora Shopian Crossing, intercepted a suspected person who was coming from Kundalan towards Shopian.

The accused has been identified as Farman Khursheed Wani a resident of Gagren Shopian.

During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 2 Pistol Magazines, 10 rounds of 9mm Caliber and a Mobile Phone was recovered from his possession, police said.

“During preliminary questioning, he disclosed that he is working as a terrorist associate of banned outfit AGH and was supposed to carry out attacks on security forces in the district”, police added.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Shopian and investigation of the case has been initiated.

