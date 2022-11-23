Ageas Federal Life launches new campaign featuring Tendulkar

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Ageas Federal Life Insurance has launched its latest campaign – ‘Dreams’ featuring its brand ambassador,

Sachin Tendulkar. Portraying a fresh perspective to the brand philosophy of #FutureFearless, the campaign inspires parents to

recognise their child’s unique dreams and encourages them to nurture these dreams at every stage of their life. With the advent

of the digital world, today’s children are more curious than ever before. They are not only more mindful and insightful but also

well-informed about various career paths. They are not afraid of dreaming big and dreaming different. They dream of becoming

a chef one day, a cricketer the next and an astronaut the day after that.

With the help of VFX and various animated storytelling tools, the campaign film helps to bring the young kid’s dreams to life.

It highlights a child’s perspective while also giving out a message to parents.

Speaking about the campaign, Karthik Raman, Chief Marketing Officer, Ageas Federal Life Insurance said, “Our organisational

purpose is to empower people to live the life and lifestyle of their choice. As an insurance brand, we want to break the cycle of fear that

parents tend to have about their child’s future. We want to empower parents with the tools and information to make the right financial

decisions that will benefit their kids. Our latest campaign is a unique approach to take as an insurance company because it tells a

heartfelt story of a young hopeful child and his vivid yet evolving dream.”

“As kids grow up, their dreams keep changing. Even our legendary Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar had different dreams

while growing up. Sometimes, he even dreamt of becoming a tennis player. The fact that a child’s dream keeps evolving is

what makes financial planning even more crucial to navigate tough economic times and unforeseen circumstances,” Raman

added.

The #FutureFearless campaign is a digital-led campaign that was conceptualized and created in partnership with

VMLY&R India. It’s a completely digital-led campaign using social media platforms, influencer pages, and different digital media

like OTT platforms and news sites.