After ECI’s objections to PAP, Azad sends 4 names for approval

Srinagar, Nov 18: With the Election Commission of India
raising objections on the name proposed by him for his
political party, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad
has sent four new names to the poll-body for approval.
Salman Nizami, a close confidante of Ghulam Nabi Azad
confirmed that ECI has made objections over the name
proposed for the party. “We have been informed that a
party with a similar name in Uttar Pradesh is already
registered with the ECI,” he said.
Azad had proposed to register the party with the ECI by
the name of “Democratic Azad Party”.
Nizami said that name of the party has not been finalized
yet.
“We will announce the name of the party only after getting
approval from ECI,” he said.
Nizami said words “Azad”and “Party” will remain in the
name, but only Democratic or National Democratic or
Progressive or National Progressive will be suffixed or
prefixed to them.
He said they have priotised “National Democratic Azad
Party” as name of the party, but it is not the final name.
On September 26, Azad along with senior party leaders
announced the name of his party as “Democratic Azad
Party”.
The party was formed by Azad nearly a month after
parting ways with the Congress with which he remained
associated for 50 years. After his resignation from AICC,
several other Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir,
mostly former ministers and legislators, also joined Azad-
led party. But no major leader from other political parties
joined Azad-led party.
It is worthwhile to mention that more than 40 J&K-based
political parties are registered with the ECI. National
Conference, Peoples Conference were registered with the
poll- body before 1987. Jamaat-e-Islamia, which was
banned by the Central Government in 2019, was also
participating in the electoral process till 1987. Peoples
Democratic Party came into existence in 1999.