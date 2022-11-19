After ECI’s objections to PAP, Azad sends 4 names for approval

Srinagar, Nov 18: With the Election Commission of India

raising objections on the name proposed by him for his

political party, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad

has sent four new names to the poll-body for approval.

Salman Nizami, a close confidante of Ghulam Nabi Azad

confirmed that ECI has made objections over the name

proposed for the party. “We have been informed that a

party with a similar name in Uttar Pradesh is already

registered with the ECI,” he said.

Azad had proposed to register the party with the ECI by

the name of “Democratic Azad Party”.

Nizami said that name of the party has not been finalized

yet.

“We will announce the name of the party only after getting

approval from ECI,” he said.

Nizami said words “Azad”and “Party” will remain in the

name, but only Democratic or National Democratic or

Progressive or National Progressive will be suffixed or

prefixed to them.

He said they have priotised “National Democratic Azad

Party” as name of the party, but it is not the final name.

On September 26, Azad along with senior party leaders

announced the name of his party as “Democratic Azad

Party”.

The party was formed by Azad nearly a month after

parting ways with the Congress with which he remained

associated for 50 years. After his resignation from AICC,

several other Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir,

mostly former ministers and legislators, also joined Azad-

led party. But no major leader from other political parties

joined Azad-led party.

It is worthwhile to mention that more than 40 J&K-based

political parties are registered with the ECI. National

Conference, Peoples Conference were registered with the

poll- body before 1987. Jamaat-e-Islamia, which was

banned by the Central Government in 2019, was also

participating in the electoral process till 1987. Peoples

Democratic Party came into existence in 1999.