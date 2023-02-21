After ‘discrepancies’, JK Police cancels results of 2 Border Battalions

Jammu Tawi, Feb 20: Authorities on Monday cancelled the results of 2 Border Battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police Border Battalion after observing some discrepancies. However, the officials said that revised results will be issued within half an hour.

The examination for 1300 Constable posts in JK Police Border Battalion was conducted on October 26, 2022 while the results were declared on January 25, 2023.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Coordination, PHQ J&K, Danesh Rana said that the exam results for 1300 constable posts in 2 Border Battalions of J&K Police have been cancelled after discrepancies were observed due to technical fault in the software application of the implementing agency—M/S. Timing Technologies Pvt. India Ltd.

A notification issued in this regard by ADGP Coordination, reads that after the declaration of final result issued on 25-01-2023 in respect of candidates of UT of J&K who have participated in recruitment process for the post of Constable in 02 Border Battalions of J&K Police conducted in terms of the above referenced advertisement notifications, some discrepancies in the said result were observed.

“These occurred due to technical fault in the software application of the implementing agency i.e M/S. Timing Technologies Pvt. India Ltd. resulting in revision of the said result. The result, thus declared on 25.01.2023 stands withdrawn and cancelled ab-initio,” he said.

Rana said that the revised results will be issued within half an hour.