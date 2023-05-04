After Apology, JKNPP Founder’s Son Ankit Love Issued Emergency Visa For Mother’s Funeral

NEW DELHI, May 4: Ankit Love, the UK-based son of late Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh, was issued an “emergency visa” by the Indian government to enable him to perform the last rites of his mother. Love's visa will expire on August 2, 2023. The body of Jay Mala, who was a senior Supreme Court advocate, has been lying in the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. Jay Mala died on April 26, and her body has been at the Jammu hospital since then, even as family members aligned on opposite sides for control of the JKNPP battle it out over the cremation. The visa was issued after Ankit Love issued an apology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pelting “eggs and stones” at the Indian High Commission in London in February 2022. He was “blacklisted” by the Indian Government after the incident. After getting the Indian visa, Ankit Love wrote on his Facebook account: “Praise shiva! mom I will be there tomorrow! Promise. thank u Prime Minister Narendra Modi and everyone for your loving support, to get me back home for my mom's funeral. Peace & #Love ProfBhim Singh”. In another Facebook post, he said, “Thank you India, for taking me of black list, so I may go attend my mother's funeral. God bless”.