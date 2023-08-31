Afreen Hyder makes J&K proud, gets selected for National Games 2023

NL Corresspondent



Srinagar, Aug 31: Eyeing big in the National Games 2023, a talented taekwondo athlete— Afreen Hyder has made the entire Jammu & Kashmir proud as she has won a gold medal in the Senior State Championship held in Jammu.

Afreen won a gold medal in the Senior State Championship that was organized by J&K Taekwondo Association, the selection trials for the Senior National tournament.

As a result, Afreen has been selected to represent Jammu & Kashmir in the prestigious event, officials told the news agency.

Securing a spot in the senior national tournament not only recognizes Afreen's skills and dedication but also provides her with an excellent opportunity to qualify for the National Games in 2023.

This is a significant step for any budding athlete as it opens doors to higher levels of competition and exposure, the officials said, adding that the J&K Taekwondo Association's decision to select Afreen showcases their confidence in her abilities and potential.

With this achievement, Afreen has proven her talent and determination in her chosen sport. She will now have the chance to compete alongside other top athletes from across the country, further enhancing her skills and experience.

Afreen's success serves as an inspiration to other aspiring taekwondo athletes in Jammu and Kashmir and highlights the importance of providing platforms and opportunities for young talents to showcase their skills. (KNO)