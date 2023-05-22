AFC-C diploma course concludes at KU; Prominent footballers share experiences with participants

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, May 22: The AFC C Diploma Course (Module 1) organised by the University of Kashmir in collaboration with AIFF and J&K Football Association concluded successfully in the Varsity.

24 participants from J&K and Ladakh, which included some prominent players like Shahnawaz Bashir, Arun Nagial and Ujavar Nabi attended the course and shared their experiences.

Sajid Yousuf Dar, International Football Coach and Coach Educator, was the lead instructor who was supported by Hilal Rasool Parray, AFC Pro-Licence Coach. Ishfaq Ahmed, international footballer, also shared his knowledge and expertise as a guest speaker.

The course was inaugurated by Dr Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir, in presence of Dr Musavir Ahmed, Director, Physical Education and Sports, KU; Mr Waseem Aslam, Chairman JKFA; Prof B A Shah Secretary JKFA; Bashir Ahmed Malik President DFA Srinagar and Naseem Ul Gani, prominent footballer

The first module of seven days included theory and practical sessions. Participants also went through their first assessment examination during this module. The second module of the course will be held after two months which will include three theory examinations and two practical assessments.

The closing ceremony was held in which Dr Nisar Ahmed interacted with the participants and highlighted the importance of education and how transfer of knowledge can lead to a better society. He also appreciated the efforts of DIrectorate in organising such collaborative initiatives and assured the University's full support to the AIFF and Jammu and Kashmir Football Association.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr Musavir alongwith Sajid Yousuf and Hilal Rasool Parray presented the mementos to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan and Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad.

Chairman and Secretary JKFA expressed their gratitude to the Vice Chancellor and Registrar for providing the necessary support for smooth conduct of the course.