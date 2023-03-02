Aegon Life’s innovative print campaign ‘sings’ a new tune for Emerging India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Aegon Life Insurance, Digital India’s life insurance company, has launched a unique campaign for its flagship term product, iTerm Prime. The campaign, dubbed ‘iTerm Toh Tension Khatam’ is a print advertisement that comes to life on mobile and sings for its audience.

Conceptualised by Havas CX India, the tension-free campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment to making every household financially secure. Talking about the campaign, Akhil Almeida, Head of Marketing, at Aegon Life Insurance, said “iTerm Prime makes life insurance accessible to Emerging India – the aspirational class who needs insurance but does not have the documents that are required by legacy insurance companies. It removes a lot of barriers that stand in the way of consumers getting adequate financial protection. iTerm Prime is easy to buy, affordable, requires zero documentation, and can be tailored to suit a consumer’s needs. With this latest innovation, we’re now resetting expectations for what traditional media can achieve. Not only is it building salience and trust, but it’s showcasing the product in a way that benefits the customer. A person viewing this ad doesn’t need to download an extensive brochure or get spammed by unwanted sales calls. They can make the decision right then and there – and secure their loved ones in a jiffy. Whenever we consider a marketing innovation, we consider what value it adds to the customer. The typical buying cycle for a life insurance policy is measured in weeks, and for most brands, it requires multiple interactions with a customer before they finally make a purchase. At Aegon Life, the process is so simple now that we’ve seen customers scan our QR codes and complete a life insurance purchase in a matter of minutes. This reinforces our belief that if you create something that addresses a customer’s need and package it appropriately, the customer will adopt it. And it can drive a huge shift in the industry. iTerm Prime’s zero-documentation process, coupled with its wide range of life-covers, enables customers to independently navigate the purchase journey with ease,” added Almeida. On the campaign launch, Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX India, said, “Life Insurance in the mind of the consumer is very confusing, and the brands and the terms and conditions don’t help much. When we partnered with Aegon Life, we fell in love with the approach of being “Easy and Honest”, and this innovation and campaign is an attempt towards the brand’s philosophy. When we first heard about the product and the inspiration behind its design for “Emerging India”, we wanted to go beyond the idea of a simple print ad. Print is an important medium in the consumer journey for the product, and when it is blended with innovative technology, the result makes you sit up and take notice.