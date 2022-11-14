Advisor inaugurates Junior National Volleyball Champ

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 14: The week-long 48th Junior National Volleyball Championship declared open by Advisor to the LG, RR Bhatnagar at MA

Stadium, here today in a colourful function amidst introduction with the participating teams and officials.

Speaking to the gathering, Advisor Bhatnagar lauded the efforts of organizers and all stakeholders of this mega event. He asked the participants

to act as ambassadors on their return to respective areas to apprize the people about culture heritage and peaceful atmosphere prevailing in J&K

UT.

In total, 52 teams in boys and girls sections representing 26 States and UT affiliated units of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI).

Earlier, vice president of the VFI, Vijaypal Singh welcomed the chief guest and other distinguished guests while presenting the overview of the

Volleyball activities in the country. Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul presented vote of thanks. He expressed gratitude to Volleyball

Association of J&K, J&K Sports Council and J&K Government as also other stakeholders for their contribution in making the National event a grand

success after a gap of 14 Years in J&K.

Amongst other dignitaries present were Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police Jammu, chairman Special Organizing Committee,

Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Excise Commissioner J&K UT, Subash Chibber, Director Youth Services and Sports, Anil Choudhary, secretary general VFI,

Chandan Kohli, Raj Daluja, patron Volleyball Association of J&K and GE Sridharan (National Volleyball Coach).

THE RESULTS:

BOYS: Gujarat bt Madhya Pardesh 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-20); Maharashtra bt Bihar 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-13); Assam bt Jharkhand 3-1 (25-

21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22).

GIRLS: Uttar Pardesh bt J&K 3-1 (18-25, 25-13, 25-03, 25-14); Haryana bt Madhya Pardesh 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-07).