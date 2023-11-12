Advisor, CS, DGP extend Diwali greetings to people

Jammu, Nov 11: In separate messages, the Advisor to the Lt Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and the DGP R.R. Swain Saturday extended greetings and good wishes to the people on the eve of Diwali.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar has extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Diwali- ‘Festival of Lights'.

In his greeting message, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this festival symbolises victory of good over evil and persuades us to fight darkness in all spheres of life.

In his message, the Chief Secretary said that Diwali is an occasion that serves to remove darkness and ignorance from our lives and fill it with positivity and enthusiasm. It is an occasion to eradicate evil from our society and embrace virtuous life style. People come together for its celebrations irrespective of caste or class of the society and it is an integral part of our culture.

He prayed that this Diwali be celebrated by the people with renewed joy, enthusiasm and hope. He observed that the festival of Diwali should inspire us to follow the path of righteousness and share our joy with our fellow citizens. He wished the people of J&K good health, prosperity and happiness.

Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain Saturday extended Deepawali greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, all ranks of J&K Police and security forces, families of martyrs and police personnel.

In his message, the DGP has said, the Diwali festival symbolizes victory of light over darkness and good over the evil.