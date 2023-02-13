Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates mega job fair

JAMMU, Feb 12: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today inaugurated a mega Job Fair-2023, organised by Labour and Employment Department at Convention Centre here. Advisor Bhatnagar, after inaugurating the fair, inspected various stalls of employers and held detailed interaction with them regarding the skill requirements of their respective units and companies. He assured them that the curriculum in all the technical institutions has been designed keeping in view the skill gap and present and future job roles under NEP-2020. Advisor, on the occasion, also interacted with various job seekers and assured them all possible assistance in getting jobs. Later, Bhatnagar held a detailed interaction with the job providers representing different companies and industrial associations. During the interaction, Advisor highlighted that this Job Fair is a mega platform for both employers and job seekers as it will provide avenues for both of them as per their requirements. He added that this fair is also a platform to ascertain the potential of youth. Advisor further stated that as per the Industrial Policy, J&K is going to have a huge investment particularly in the infrastructure development sector which will make the UT a ‘Land of Opportunities’ and ‘Sunrise Region of the Country’. Divulging on different interventions of J&K government for upgradation of Skill infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, Advisor remarked that the Skill ecosystem in J&K has been upgraded and lot of advanced courses in line with NEP-2020 are being made available for the students. He advised the employers to suggest any kind of upgradation in existing course as per their industrial requirements. Acknowledging suggestions of the participants, Advisor asked them to take students for internship and apprenticeship programmes in their respective companies so that they get on the job training and experience on the same besides an interest for the job will also be created among them. Advisor further highlighted that the present LG led administration is encouraging Self Employment across Jammu and Kashmir as several schemes in different sectors have been initiated by the government for creating employability avenues for the youth. He added that under the Back to Village (B2V) and My Town My Pride (MTMP) programme, the administration has identified around 80,000 youth from all districts who will be skilled in different fields. Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Sarita Chauhan, highlighted the activities of the department and objective of organizing such kind of events across the UT. She said that the sole aim of the department is to bridge the gap between the job seekers and employers and provide them platform for mutual interaction. Director Employment, J&K, Nisar Ahmad Wani, while presented vote of thanks. Among others, Labour Commissioner J&K, Abdul Rashid War; representatives of different companies and associations like Hoteliers Association Katra, Hoteliers Association Patnitop, Narayana Hospital Katra, Bombay Stock Exchange, Industrial Association Samba, Bari Brahmna Industries, Chenab Textile Mill, J&K, Paramedical Council and others were also present on the occasion. More than 4000 candidates participated in the mega Job Fair and around 60 reputed organisations/companies projected job openings of around 1911 and about 1000 candidates were shortlisted and a total of 200 candidates were selected on spot.