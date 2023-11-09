Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 99th BoDs meet of JKPCC

Jammu Tawi, Nov 08: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar chaired the 99th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) at Civil Secretariat here.

The BoDs took detailed review of action taken report of last meeting besides various agenda items pertaining to the working of corporation, its closure and modalities of handing over of ongoing projects to Public Works department as well as its better and efficient functioning were also discussed in detail.

Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized that the present LG led Administration is dedicated towards infrastructural development of Jammu and Kashmir and in the last few years, various projects of public importance have been established across the UT. He highlighted that the government is committed to completing ongoing infrastructure projects efficiently and promoting new initiatives that align with the Union Territory's vision for progress.

The Advisor further said that JKPCC has been a major project executing agency of Jammu and Kashmir and therefore it should be ensured that all the ongoing projects are completed smoothly with strict adherence to given timelines. He also called upon the management of the corporation to maintain transparency at all levels besides employing various corrective measures required for smooth and efficient functioning of the corporation.