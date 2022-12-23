Advisor Bhatnagar asks SIDCO, SICOP to develop better eco-system

Jammu Tawi, Dec 22: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor,

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Thursday chaired a meeting to

review the performance of SICOP and SIDCO at Civil

Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary,

Industries and Commerce, Prashant Goyal; Secretary in

Industries and Commerce, Smita Sethi; Raman Kumar

Kesar; General Managers and other senior

representatives of both Corporations.

Advisor asked the officers to devise a comprehensive

mechanism for promotion of industrial sector in the

Union Territory so that the new entrepreneurs are given

a well established ecosystem for establishing new units.

He impressed upon the officers that the process of

establishing new industrial estates should be expedited

and funds for the same should be properly utilised.

He emphasized upon the officers that the Roads and

other utilities in the existing industrial estates should be

upgraded. He called upon them that the roads and other

facilities in the newly designated industrial estates

should be developed on priority so that the new

allotments to industrial unit holders are operationalised

early The Advisor further directed the officers to appoint

Nodal Officers for each Industrial Estate who will work in

tandem with essential departments like PDD, PHE, R&B

and others for providing necessary services. He also

called upon the officers that a Plan of Action for each

Industrial Estate should be prepared.

Advisor Bhatnagar, during the meeting also impressed

upon the officers that a proper mechanism should be

established for revival of sick industrial units. During the

meeting, the Managing Director SIDCO/SICOP gave a

detailed presentation on performance of both

Corporations.