Advisor Bhatnagar asks SIDCO, SICOP to develop better eco-system

Jammu Tawi, Dec 22: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor,
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Thursday chaired a meeting to
review the performance of SICOP and SIDCO at Civil
Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary,
Industries and Commerce, Prashant Goyal; Secretary in
Industries and Commerce, Smita Sethi; Raman Kumar
Kesar; General Managers and other senior
representatives of both Corporations.
Advisor asked the officers to devise a comprehensive
mechanism for promotion of industrial sector in the
Union Territory so that the new entrepreneurs are given
a well established ecosystem for establishing new units.
He impressed upon the officers that the process of
establishing new industrial estates should be expedited
and funds for the same should be properly utilised.
He emphasized upon the officers that the Roads and
other utilities in the existing industrial estates should be
upgraded. He called upon them that the roads and other
facilities in the newly designated industrial estates
should be developed on priority so that the new
allotments to industrial unit holders are operationalised
early The Advisor further directed the officers to appoint
Nodal Officers for each Industrial Estate who will work in
tandem with essential departments like PDD, PHE, R&B
and others for providing necessary services. He also
called upon the officers that a Plan of Action for each
Industrial Estate should be prepared.
Advisor Bhatnagar, during the meeting also impressed
upon the officers that a proper mechanism should be
established for revival of sick industrial units. During the
meeting, the Managing Director SIDCO/SICOP gave a
detailed presentation on performance of both
Corporations.