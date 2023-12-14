Admin to resume subsidised Helicopter services in hilly districts

Jammu Tawi, Dec 13: Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to resume subsidised helicopter services to provide respite to the people of hilly districts of Jammu Division during the winter season.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday convened a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, and other stakeholders to assess the preparedness for this much-anticipated revival.

He instructed Deputy Commissioners to appoint Nodal Officers and conduct joint inspections with Global Vectra Helicorp's technical team to facilitate the readiness of designated helipads in their respective districts.

The discussion delved into the finer details of initiating services, including notifying timings and fare schedules to all designated locations.

Taking a significant step forward, the Divisional Commissioner appointed Joint Director Tourism as the Nodal Officer to facilitate seamless coordination with the service provider -Global Vectra Helicorp.

The Joint Director Tourism has been tasked with establishing a dedicated counter and assembling a team for efficient ticket booking at TRC Jammu.

To keep the public well-informed, the Kumar instructed Deputy Commissioners to widely publicise and notify fares and timings at prominent locations such as hospitals and bus stands.

Representatives from Civil Aviation shared details of routes and fares, with the reassurance that this renewed helicopter service will not only bring relief to the locals but also prove invaluable during medical emergencies.

“This development is not just about transportation; it's a beacon of hope for the community, promising convenience and swift assistance during medical emergencies. The resumption of regular helicopter services is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of the residents,” he said.