Adm suspends two Revenue officials for entering illegal mutations

Jammu Tawi, Dec 21: District Administration Jammu has suspended a Naib Tehsildar and a Girdawar for

illegal mutation of JDA Land in favour of Private Parties.

As per the concerned authorities, the JDA had brought to the notice of District Administration that JDA

land was illegally mutated in favour of private parties.

“Taking cognizance of the matter and following it up with strict action, one Naib Tehsildar and One

Girdawar has been placed under suspension by the District Administration today on 21-12-2022 as it

was found that illegal mutation over JDA land had been entered and attested in violation of rules by

them” the authorities said.

They further said that the suspended officials have been attached in the office of Sub Divisional

Magistrate Akhnoor and Chowki Choura respectively. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor has been

appointed as enquiry officer to conduct a detailed enquiry in the matter and furnish report within 15

days.