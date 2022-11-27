ADGP Ladakh visits Kargil areas, assesses developmental works by Police

LEH, Nov 26: Satish Khandare, Additional Director General of Police, Ladakh Police, who is on visit to Kargil district, toured Drass, Meenamarg, Zojila axis and assessed various developmental works taken up by Ladakh Police at various units and the condition of Zojila road.ADGP Ladakh was accompanied by Anayat Ali Chowdhary, SP Kargil; Sonam Dechen, SSP, AIG (Provision), PHQ Ladakh and other senior officers of District Police Kargil.

ADGP Ladakh inaugurated the newly upgraded building of Police Post Bazar Kargil and interacted with the public, prominent citizens and media fraternity at Kargil.

The public of Kargil demanded to strengthen and upgrade the Police Public School and opening of Police Hospital in Kargil. Giving a patient hearing to the public, ADGP Ladakh assured to take appropriate action to fulfill their genuine demands. ADGP Ladakh also assured better and citizen centric policing in Ladakh.Later, the ADGP also visited the Jama Masjid of Drass which was damaged due to a recent fire incident. He met with the people of Drass and assured to conduct a fire audit of all important infrastructures. He also stated that Ladakh Police is augmenting all Police Stations, Police Posts by providing basic fire extinguisher equipment and training police personnel in Fire & Rescue services so that they can respond promptly in case of any fire incidents.

Newly upgraded and constructed buildings of Police Station Drass, Police Post Meenamarg were also inaugurated by ADGP Ladakh who inspected all the completed and ongoing developmental works of police at these police units. He hailed executing agencies and police officers for execution of all developmental works well in time despite harsh climatic conditions.At Police Post Meenamarg, the officer inspected and checked the effectiveness of recently procured special winter clothing by Ladakh Police and expressed satisfaction with the performance.

Interacting with the police personnel deployed at Meenamarg, Drass and Zojila areas on policing duties, ADGP Ladakh appreciated their performance, dedication and service towards the nation and its people in such harsh climatic conditions and cold areas. He said that Ladakh Police is working dedicatedly in a professional manner to redress the grievances of the general public irrespective of difficulties and harsh climatic conditions with great courage and commitment.