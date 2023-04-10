Adani Group brand custodian Aman Kumar Singh resigns from NDTV board

Agencies

Adani group's corporate brand custodian and head of corporate affairs Aman Kumar Singh, who is facing a corruption charge in Chhattisgarh, has resigned from the board of NDTV Ltd due to other preoccupations. In a stock exchange filing, New Delhi Television Ltd last week said, “Aman Kumar Singh has tendered his resignation from the position of non-executive director of the company, with effect from close of business hours on April 1, 2023, due to his preoccupation with other engagements”.

Singh, a former Indian Revenue Service officer, was a powerful bureaucrat in the Raman Singh-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh and was the principal secretary to the chief minister. He resigned from service and joined the Adani group in November 2022 as the corporate brand custodian and corporate affairs head. And when Adani took control of NDTV, Singh was one of the directors the Adani group appointed to the board of the news broadcaster.