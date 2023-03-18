Achieve recognition with patience, hard-work: JKL HC Chief Justice advises Young Lawyers

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu in an impressive function today accorded a formal welcome to the new Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Mr. Justice N. Kotiswar Singh today at Conference Hall of the Court Complex. All the High Court Judges of Jammu wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh graced the occasion. The top civil and Police Administration including Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ms Avny Lavasa, Commissioner JMC Rahul Yadav, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, SP Kulbir Handa were present on the occasion.

The Lawyers gathered in a large number and venue was packed to the capacity where many of them even kept standing through the full function to hear the Chief Justice.

The Function commenced with an inaugural address by the Gen. Secretary, Parvesh Salaria, whereafter Ms Anshuja Tak anchored the ceremonial Bouquet presentation ceremony.

President of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Senior Advocate Vikram Sharma in his Presidential address briefed the august gathering about the illustrious profile of the Chief Justice. Quoting live examples, the President of the association Vikram Sharma informed the audience about the humility of Chief Justice by stating that His Lordship had on spot asked about the possibility of slashing down the prices of the judicial softwares so that lawyers in general get benefitted professionally.

Sharma minced no words by stating that with the positive and constructive approach of the Chief Justice, the expectation of the members of the Association are soaring high. He contended that the Lawyers difficulties and grievances shall be seeing an early redressal with the new Chief Justice assuming the role of a new Head of Family.

Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, by his oratory skills kept the entire audience spell-bound all through his address. The audience had many occasions to give a thunderous applaud to the Chief Justice in his well-meaning address conveyed in simple manner. Chief Justice emphasized that the young lawyers shall not resort to short-cuts prompted by impatience, as to emerge as the professional lawyers the youngsters would have to labour hard and get themselves recognized as such amongst the society. He stressed that the young lawyers should always seek guidance from the seniors in the profession to excel in their careers. Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh assured to the members of the association that he will try his best to ensure that the lawyers’ long pending demands/ difficulties are redressed.

The J&K High Court Bar Association led by its new president Vikram Sharma for the first time, started a new series to honour the senior-most members in the Association by felicitating them for their life-long dedication and contribution in the service of justice dispensation. D.R. Khajuria became the first one to be presented with the Memento for his life-time service for justice to common masses spanning to 60 years. The Bar Association members with a thunderous applaud accorded a standing ovation in the honour of D.R. Khajuria Advocate.

The function was co-ordinated by Chetan Misri (Joint Secretary) and Utkarsh Pathania (Treasurer) and the function was concluded by a vote of thanks presented by Amit Gupta Vice-President of the Bar Association and with the recital of National Anthem.