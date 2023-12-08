Acer unveils “Conscious Technology” Vision to help tackle climate change

Jammu Tawi: Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) unveiled today, at a press conference in Dubai, its “Conscious Technology” vision for technology designed and made with consideration for the future. It also shared its ongoing climate efforts, while a showcase of two new energy storage solutions and a climate exhibition featuring technology and product concepts were made open to the public.Acer has joined the RE100 initiative and committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2035. It has also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. As one of the world's top ICT companies, Acer seeks to amplify positive impacts on the environment through united actions; 60% of its critical suppliers have committed to RE100 or set science-based carbon reduction targets (SBT). Acer has set a goal to use 20-30% post-consumer recycled plastic in its computers and monitors by 2025, for which 17% use was achieved in 2022. “We must speed up the adoption of renewable energy to fight climate change caused by global warming,” said Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen. “In 2022, the Acer Group reached 44% of renewable electricity usage. To reach our goal of 100%, solar and wind power utilization in energy storage technology will be the key. We are taking decisive actions that advocate circular economies and providing solutions that minimize the negative impacts on our environment.”