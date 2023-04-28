Acer India unveils thin laptop ‘Swift Go’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Acer, one of the world's leading PC brand launched Swift Go premium thin and light laptop featuring a brand-new design houses the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU with the brilliance of up to 2.8K OLED. All in an eye-catching, premium thin-and-light package.

Discover the superior performance of 13th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors—at up to 45W and 14 cores—and synergized with Intel Evo and Unison to deliver powerful performance to master a multitude of tasks. The easy-to-carry Swift Go comfortably fits in a bag thanks to its 14.9 mm thin and 1.25 kg light aluminium body. On the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer,

Acer India said “We are extremely excited to unveil the Acer Swift Go on the latest Intel platform and OLED display. With its 13th Gen Intel Core CPU, Intel Evo verified features, and impressive OLED display, this ultra-portable laptop delivers exceptional performance and a superior computing experience.

Additionally, the Intel Unison multi-device experience provides added convenience and versatility for our customers. Our commitment to providing innovative technology and a seamless user experience is reflected in the design and functionality of the Swift Go.”