Acer boosts its Gaming Portfolio with New Predator Laptops and Monitors

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Acer announced two powerful Predator Helios gaming laptops and a pair of Predator gaming monitors. The laptops feature an

all-new design with 16-inch and 18-inch display sizes, the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40

Series GPUs, making them Acer’s most powerful gaming laptops to date. The Predator X45 showcases a massive 800R curved monitor and

has earned a CES Innovation Award in the “Computer Peripherals & Accessories” category.

Along with the Predator X27U, both monitors include OLED technology with fast 240 Hz refresh rates.The all-new Predator Helios 16 (PH16-

71) and Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) bring the latest and greatest tech to Acer’s most powerful gaming laptop series.

Sporting a completely new design and upgraded thermals, they both offer models that include 13th Gen Intel Core™ i9[1] or i7 HX processors

paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU (MGP up to 165W) and a plethora of must-have top-of-the-line gaming features.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Acer to bring high-performing PC platforms to enthusiasts around the globe based on the 13th Gen Intel

Core mobile processor family,” said Steve Long, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific & Japan at Intel.

“The blazing fast performance users could experience is remarkable when compared to industry alternatives, as our labs have shown up to

40% higher in Crossmark tests of general PC use and two times in Blender which many content creators use for work for content creators.”

The gaming laptops cover a full range of peripherals with USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, including an HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt™ 4 that

support power delivery, and a Micro SD™ card reader.

The Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 laptops also include one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, providing access to

hundreds of high-quality PC games.

