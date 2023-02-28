Accreditation forms date extended

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

JAMMU TAWI, FEB 27: In view of repeated requests from media fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K Government, has extended the date of applications for submitting Accreditation forms of News Media Representatives upto March 10, 2023, 4:00 PM.

The eligible media persons are requested to submit their applications, completed in all respects, alongwith required documents at DIPR office Jammu/Srinagar by said date and time.