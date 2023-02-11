Accommodation Row | Admin Reaches Out Guests At Gulmarg, Issues Helpline

SRINAGAR, Feb 11: In a prompt response to a complaint flagged by some participants about accommodation during Khelo India Winter Games currently being organised at Gulmarg, the authorities reached out to the guests to redress the issue by providing the necessary assistance. Reacting to a viral video, the participant said that we arrived yesterday around 11 pm, we are unable to manage accommodation, however some officials reached out us at late night and provided accommodation. We are happy with the arrangements made by administration, he said. We arrived late yesterday due to which we were not able to find accommodation but in a prompt response the concerned District administration Baramulla reached out us and managed the accommodation, another participant said. We have been provided refreshment and other necessary things, we are thankful of District administration Baramulla for such hospitality and sufficient arrangements, he added. Meanwhile administration urged all the participants, to reach out them in case of any emergency or in need of any assistance to reach out at following numbers, +91 99064 26160, +91 9797567891, +91 9419010038, +91 9469072552.