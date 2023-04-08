Accessing Justice By Common Person Can’t Be Done Better Than Having It Codified In Mother Tongue: Rijiju

Jammu, Apr 8: Terming the translated document very significant in dispensation of justice to common people, Union Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that understanding law is essential in accessing justice by a common person and it can't be done better than having it codified in one's mother tongue. Rijiju speaking at the release function of first edition of Dogri version of the Constitution of India here at University of Jammu, remarked that although the task has been accomplished a bit late after enshrining Dogri language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution back in 2003 but the cause of furthering its impact among people should not be delayed any further.

He applauded the varsity for providing necessary support to the translators for this noble work. Regarding developments with respect to making the process of justice delivery easy and affordable, he revealed that the government is digitizing a whole array of about 65000 words of legal glossary to frame a core vocabulary for understanding of all the citizens. He also informed that the Rs 9000 crore for upgradation of infrastructure at lower judiciary and Rs 7000 crore for e-Courts project is aimed at making the process of delivery of Justice easily accessible and freely available. He recalled that the time is not far when our courts would become totally paperless after completion of the third phase of e-Court project and said, “the project has greatly aided in the working of courts during Covid-19 pandemic.' Rijiju, in his remarks, described the technology as a solution to reduce pendency of cases in our courts. He stated that it pains him to see about 5 crore cases still pending for their final disposal and made out that the technology can come to our rescue to even extend the benches of Supreme Court, High Courts or even Lower Courts beyond the four walls of their complexes.

The Union Minister greatly admired the young lawyers who contributed to furthering the agenda of the National Legal Services Authority in providing free justice to people.

He pointed out that the concept of pro bono is a wonderful cause and the elite lawyers should also contribute in extending their services through this programme for the larger good of public and asserted that the judiciary has vital function of striking balance between ensuring freedom of speech and safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation simultaneously. Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice Kotishwar Singh, Senior Judges of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Vice Chancellor, JU, Professor Umesh Rai, Secretary, Law, Achal Sethi, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa, faculty members of the University, senior functionaries from the Center and J&K government were present on the occasion. In his speech, Chief Justice N Kotishwar Singh said that all the legal discourses whether academic or legal are meant to benefit the public. He said that the purpose can only be served better if such debates are also comprehensible to common masses. He gave out that the same is possible only when the law of the land is available to masses in the language they understand well.

He further said, “our brightest minds were there to frame our Constitution. Those who say that the values of Justice, Liberty, Fraternity and Equality were borrowed are unaware about the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which enshrines in itself these higher principles much before than presented by the west.” Justice Kotishwar also stated that the democratization of justice is important in a way to make justice available to rich and poor alike and maintained that an informed decision about any legal matter can be taken by having both facts and law at hand.

He enunciated that the knowledge of law empowers people without any discrimination.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Jammu University, Professor Umesh Rai, said that the document is a joint accomplishment of the Department of Law, GoI and the University that came to fruition after the hard work of three years. He observed that it would aid people in understanding and demanding their constitutionally enshrined rights.

He also applauded those who contributed in making this translation work possible and made out that the motive of ‘Viksit Bharat' is incomplete without going back to our rich culture and heritage. Those who were felicitated by the Union Minister on the occasion for this translation work included Professor Archana Kesar, the then Head, Department of Dogri, University of Jammu, Prakash Premi, Dogri writer and Translator, Yash Paul Nirmal, Dogri writer and Translator; and Nirmal Vikram, Dogri writer and translator.