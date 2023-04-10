ACB raids ARTO office in Sopore

Srinagar, Apr 10 : The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday raided ARTO office in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district following complaints of corruption. ACB carried a raid at ARTO office in Sopore, following a number of complaints from the public. “The raids were still going on. It is believed to be some officials may be arrested in bribery cases”, they added. Meanwhile, an official from the ACB further details will be shared accordingly.
