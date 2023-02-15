ACB Arrests PDD Employee In Budgam For Accepting Bribe

SRINAGAR : Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday afternoon trapped and arrested a PDD employee in central Kashmiri’s Budgam district for accepting bribe. Javid Ahmad Najar, MR Technician 3rd Sheikhpora PDD, was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 in Budgam. They said that on receipt of the complaint, a FIR was registered, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Police Station ACB Central Kashmir and investigation was taken up. Accordingly a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Javid Ahmad Najar while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 on the spot in presence of independent witnesses. The official was taken to a police station in Srinagar and further investigation into the matter is going on.
