ACB arrests Patwari red-handed

Srinagar, Oct 5: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Revenue official red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe in Budgam district.

A statement of ACB said on Thursday that it received a written complaint wherein it was alleged that Ashiq Hussain, Patwari, Halqa Sharifabad, Budgam, is demanding Rs 10000 as bribe for online entry in the Revenue records of Jamabandi in respect of the land of the complainant.

The complainant approached ACB with a written complaint for taking legal action against the accused public servant under relevant provisions of law.

On receipt of the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the law was registered in police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up, the statement said.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted who laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

He was arrested on the spot after completing all formalities. Further investigation in the case is underway, the statement added.