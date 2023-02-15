SRINAGAR : Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday afternoon trapped and arrested a principal of higher education department in summer capital Srinagar for accepting bribe. Sources said that one professor, Tariq Ashai who is the principal of GDC Pattan, was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rupees 60000 at SP College in Srinagar. They said that on receipt of the complaint, a FIR was registered, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Police Station ACB north Kashmir and investigation was taken up.Accordingly a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Tariq Ashai while accepting a bribe of rupees 60,000 on the spot in presence of independent witnesses. The official was taken to a police station in Srinagar and further investigation into the matter is going on.
Home Jammu Kashmir ACB Arrests GDC Principal For Accepting Bribe in Kashmir
