ACB arrests Accounts Asstt for taking bribe

Srinagar, Feb 13: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday said it arrested an Accounts Assistant of Children’s Hospital Bemina for taking a bribe of Rs 18,000 for releasing day allowances along with salaries in favour of his fellow employees.

According to a statement, a spokesperson said ACB received a written complaint from Class-IV/MTS employees of Children’s Hospital Bemina Srinagar through their representative, stating therein that a fellow public servant working as Accounts Assistant was demanding bribe at the rate of Rs 3000 per employee for releasing 2-1/2 days allowance along with the salary in their favour.

The statement further reads that the complainants were however not willing to pay the bribe and approached Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Srinagar for taking legal action against the accused.

“On receipt of the complaint, a case under FIR number 01/2023 under section 7 PC Act 1988 was registered with PS ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted by this Bureau. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 18,000 from the complainants.”

It added the money was recovered from the accused on the spot.

“The accused has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Rather son of Ab Ahad Rather of Nowshera. Further investigation into the case is going on,” it reads.