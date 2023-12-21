Absconding narcotic trafficker surrenders

Srinagar, Dec 20: Proclaimed offender and absconding narcotic trafficker Javed Ahmad Thakkar, who was wanted by Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA), on Wednesday surrendered before a Srinagar court.

The SIA termed the surrender of Thakkar alias Raja Thakkar of Barhon Thanamandi, Rajouri Jammu as a major breakthrough in the case.

Javed Thakkar was wanted in a narco-terrorist financing case. He gave himself up before the Special UAPA Court in Srinagar.

The SIA said the absconder was evading arrest for the last one year. The investigation agency, after getting him declared a proclaimed offender, initiated proceedings for the attachment of his moveable or immoveable property before the Special Court.

SIA through sustained efforts and legal action made compelling circumstances for the accused to surrender before the agency, they said.

The proclaimed offender has been sent to central jail Srinagar for further legal action

It is pertinent to mention that in the investigation of the case, the investigation agency has so far arrested six accused persons and charge sheeted them before the Special Court.

Of the remaining involved accused persons. six including the one who surrendered. have since been declared as proclaimed offenders.

The other five absconders are Abdul Rashid Bhat of Larkripora, Padgampora, Awantipora Pulwama, Sageer Ahmad Poswal and Iftikhar Ahmad of Sheikh both residents of Amrohi Tad Karanah Kupwara;/

Abdul Rashid Mir of Amargrah Sopore and Basharat Ahmad Poswal of Parda Karnah, Kupwara who are are operating from Pakistan and are on the run in India.

“The investigation in respect of the remaining involved accused persons is continuing,” SIA said.