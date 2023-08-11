Absconder nabbed after nine years

Jammu Tawi, Aug 10: The special team of Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Crime Branch Jammu have apprehended one absconder wanted in involvement of alleged criminal conspiracy to dupe complainant of hard earned money on the pretext of arranging government jobs for his children.

The Crime Branch spokesperson said that accused identified as Bilal Ahmed Handoo alias Doctor Sahib of Firdous Colony Bemina, Srinagar has been taken into custody in fraud and criminal conspiracy cases.

The absconder was constantly evading his arrest by changing his locations since last nine years, as the charge-sheet against the accused among other co-accused persons was produced before the Court of law in the year 2014 for judicial determination after allegations of cheating and fraud were substantiated and proved against all the accused during the course of investigation, the spokesperson said.

He said that since the accused was on a run to evade his arrest, the Court had issued arrest warrant against him.

Consequent upon his arrest, the culprit was produced before the Court of law for judicial determination.

With his arrest, Economic Offences Wing Crime Branch Jammu have arrested eight absconders in the last nine weeks, he added.