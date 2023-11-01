Abhishek emerges fastest U-19 athlete in Udhampur

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, Nov 01: Abhishek Singh of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Majalta emerged fastest under-19 athlete of district Udhampur after he clinched the 100 meters gold in the inter-zone district level athletics meet held under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Subash Stadium, here today.

Second place went to Abbo Sharma of GHSS Barolla while Arun Sharma of GHSS (Boys) Udhampur finished third. Those medal winners were encouraged by senior most Physical Education Masters (PEMs), Som Dev Khajuria and Jasvinder Singh.

Earlier, the participants took pledge for “No to Corruption”. The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation from various educational institutions of the district.

Among others who were present included Romesh Chander, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajan, Karun Magotra, Jatin Sethi, Abdul Qadir, Sanjeev Khajuria, Munazim Malik and Anshu Brat and Vipin Photra.

The Results: High Jump: Sunil Sharma of GHSS BOYS Udhampur, Ist; Mohan Singh of GHSS Marta, 2nd and Akarshan Sharma of GHSS Chenani, 3rd. Javelin Throw: Aditya Singh of GHSS Majalta, Ist; Ajit Singh of GHSS Chenani, 2nd and Kanish Verma of GHSS Sewna, 3rd. Long Jump: Tanvir Ahmed of GHSS Chak, Ist; Arun Singh of GHSS Jaganoo and Ariyan Sharma of GHSS Chenani, 3rd. Shot Put: Pushkar Tharmat of GHSS Boys Udhampur, Ist; Pardeep Singh of GHSS Garhi, 2nd and Lekh Raj of GHSS Marta, 3rd. Tripple Jump: Agastya Sharma of BBSVP Udhampur, 3rd. Disucss Throw: Dheeraj Singh of GHSS Udhampur, Ist; Pardeep Singh of GHSS Garhi, 2nd and Avish Singh of GHSS Chanunta, 3rd. 100 mts: Abhishek Singh of GHSS Majalta, Ist; Abbo Sharma of GHSS Barolla, 2nd and Arun Sharma of GHSS Boys Udhampur, 3rd. 200 mts: Suraj Kumar of GHSS Boys Udhampur, Ist; Kanish Singh of GHSS Garhi, 2nd and Aditya Singh of GHSS Majalta, 3rd. 400 mts: Akash Sharma of GHSS Khoon, Ist; Suresh Singh of GHSS Chenani, 2nd and Sunil Sharma of GHSS Ramnagar, 3rd. 800 mts: Jagdish Singh of GHSS Keya, Ist; Sahil Sharma of GHSS Khoon, 2nd and Rohit Kumar of GHSS Krimachi, 3rd. 1500 mts: Aditya Sharma of GHS Sewna, Ist; Rohit Sharma of GHSS Khoon, 2nd and Surav Dev Singh of GHSS Chenani, 3rd.