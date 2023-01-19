Abhinav slams masterful ton as J&K scores 241/3

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 17: Left-handed opening batsman, Abhinav Puri slammed a masterful century as Jammu and Kashmir scored 241/3 against

Tripura at stumps

on day-2 at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, here today.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 52/0, J&K rode on magnificent century by Abhinav and superb half-centuries by skipper

Shubham Khajuria and promising Vivrant Sharma to score 241/3 in 103 overs before the play was stopped and called off due to bad light

around one hour before the scheduled time. Abhinav Puri showed application, patience and character in scoring sedate 121 runs off 316

balls, studded with 11 boundaries. He showed solidity, sublimity and elegance on a track which was on slower side and where some odd

balls kept low.

Vivrant Sharma scored 55 runs off 122 balls with 8 boundaries, while skipper Shubham Khajuria contributed 53 runs off 129 balls, studded

with 7 fours and one six.

Ian Dev Singh (4 off 50 balls) and Abdul Samad (0 off 1 ball) were on the crease at the draw of stumps. For Tripura, MB Mura Singh and

SS Ghosh were the successful bowlers with one wicket each. J&K batters played 79 overs today and scored just 189 runs.