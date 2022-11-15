Abhijeet of J&K wins Bronze in Athletics

NL Correspodent

Jammu, Nov 15: Abhijeet Singh Langeh of J&K bagged Bronze medal in the 37th National Junior Athletics Championships which

concluded at Guwahati in Assam today.

Abhijeet finished third in 200 meters event of under-20 boys’ category with the timings of 21.75 seconds. The J&K team was

consisted of six athletes was accompanied by Rakesh Singh Charak as manager cum coach.

Meanwhile, J&K Amateur Athletics Association congratulated Abhijeet for the performance.