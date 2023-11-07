Aaqib bags National Games Bronze in Kalarippayattu

, Nov 07: Prince Aaqib Yousuf of Jammu and won Bronze medal in Kalarippayattu in the ongoing 37th Games at Goa. In a thrilling contest, Prince Aaqib competed in Kaipporu event (50 to 65 Kg) weight category showcasing his extraordinary strength and technique and defeated Chattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, he also qualified for the quarterfinals and lost in a neck to neck match against Kerala for Silver medal.

Meanwhile, Kalarippayattu Association of J&K congratulated Prince for bringing laurels for the Union Territory winning a medal in the indigenous game.

 

 

