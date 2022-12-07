AAP’s capturing Delhi Fort !

The results of the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections have made rising political star Arvind Kejriwal even more popular. This has scared

the BJP and casts a shadow over its national prospects, which could cause some changes before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Unsettling BJP right in front of PM Narendra Modi, who was thought to be invincible, is a big deal, especially since the party had fielded 7

chief ministers and 17 union ministers to the polls campaign to defend BJP’s fort, which has been in power in Municipal Corporations in the

National Capital Territory of Delhi since 2007.

Notably, the BJP’s loss in MCD is no less than humiliating one because the party won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha

election, but only three of the 70 Vidhan Sabha seats in the 2020 polls.

The Modi government did everything it could to get rid of Kejriwal. Even the definition of a state was changed by a law, which says that

in Delhi, the word “government” means “Lieutenant Governor.” It meant that the Chief Minister and his government had to depend on the

decisions of the LG, who works for the Union Government, on every important matter. Laws have limited the CM of Delhi’s ability to run the

city state.

Not only that, but the Union Government has sent the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax

Department, and other central investigative agencies after While some of the AAP leaders have been under surveillance and investigation

and some of them are now in jail, all of these things hurt the AAP and its leaders politically.

Recently, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, said that the Centre had filed 167 cases against AAP leaders in the last seven years. Kejriwal

said, “BJP keeps accusing us of corruption, but none of their cases have been proven in court.” Even though the MCD polls are considered

pertaining to the local self government, AAP’s win capturing the fort from ruling BJP has huge political significance and may drive a strong

message in the national politics. It may cause nervousness for the BJP leadership especially in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in

2024, which is only about a year and a half away.

MCD elections have become important on a national level for a number of reasons, such as the fact that the AAP and Kejriwal want to play

a bigger role in national politics. In several other states, AAP has been building up its political base. They now run Punjab, which is another

state. Most likely, the party will be able to penetrate Gujarat, which is the Prime Minister’s home state and a stronghold in Indian politics. Even if

AAP doesn’t win many seats in the state, its presence there shows that the BJP can’t be unstoppable.

AAP is a state party right now, but they are making progress in Punjab, Gujarat, and several other states, so they are likely to

become a national party well before the Lok Sabha Election in 2024. It’s important to keep in mind that several states will hold

elections in 2023, which is a pre-general election year and is seen as the second-to-last step before the Lok Sabha General

Election.

Another major political implication is that observers feel that Kejriwal is likely to oppose any opposition alliance led by the

Congress, which is the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha right now. Bihar’s chief minister, Nitish Kumar, has been trying for a

while to get the Congress to lead a big group of opposition parties. But the results of the MCD in Delhi cast doubt on any grand

alliance led by the Congress. Rahul Gandhi wants to be a leader, but Arvind Kejriwal wants to be the main political opponent of

Narendra Modi in the General Election of 2024. All of the political parties in the opposition will have to think again about future

alliance as AAP’s has not shown any noticeable inclination in alliances with other parties as of now.

The country’s whole political scene is about to change, and the results of the state elections in 2023 will determine how things will go from there.

Most likely, Arvind Kejriwal will be Modi’s biggest political opponent in Delhi and in a number of other states, especially those where no single

political party has a strong hold on power.