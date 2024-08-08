back to top
    AAP to highlight in Delhi polls how Kejriwal being ‘punished’ for working for people: Sanjay Singh

    New Delhi, Aug 8: In its campaign for the assembly polls due early next year, the AAP will highlight how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being “punished” for working for the people, party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Thursday.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upcoming and Delhi Assembly polls. The meeting was attended by senior party leaders.

    “Last week also there was a meeting. We have prepared many plans how we will begin our campaign at booth level and reach out to people on the basis of the work done in and .

    “We will talk to people about whatever is happening with us. Kejriwal is diabetic and his sugar levels have gone down several times in jail. They are playing with his life by arresting him in different cases,” he said.

    Singh alleged that Kejriwal was arrested in a fake case by the CBI. The Delhi chief minister is being punished for working for Delhi, he claimed.

    “We will highlight this through our door to door campaign,” Singh added. After the poll results, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai had said his party's alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections and had hinted that the ruling party in the city will go solo in next year's assembly polls in Delhi.

