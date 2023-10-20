AAP Leader Sanjay Singh’s plea challenging his arrest dismissed by Delhi HC

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Being Escorted for the ED remand
The probing agency has alleged Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh’s plea challenging his remand and arrest, an appeal which was opposed by the Enforcement Directorate. The AAP Rajya Sabha Member Parliament asserted that a ‘clear cut’ case was made out against him. Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4, had moved the high court last week challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.
According to reports, the ED’s money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR and was done while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently arrested Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.

