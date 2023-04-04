Aakash BYJU’S launches its First Information Centre in Rajouri

NL Corresspondent

Rajouri: To further the motto of expanding its network to various parts of the country to help thousands of students realize their dreams of becoming doctors and IITians, Aakash BYJU'S, the national leader in test preparatory services, today opened its first information centre at Rajouri in J&K. The Centre is located at Aakash BYJU'S, Ground Floor, Dutta Heritage Hotel, New Bus Stand Slanani, Ward No-4, Opposite Income Tax Office, Rajouri. Jammu and Kashmir.

The information Centre will cater to students and provide them will all the major details related to Aakash BYJU'S, its offerings, courses, locations etc. Students will have the option to opt for Medical and Engineering as well as Foundation-level courses at Aakash BYJU'S.

The new information centre was inaugurated by Mr Randeep Kumar, SSP, Rajouri in presence of other officials from Aakash BYJU'S.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr Parmeshwar Jha, Regional Director, Aakash BYJU'S said: “The new information centre at Rajouri will be a big boon for local students aspiring to becoming doctors and IITians. The information center will help students to be on the right track and provide them with all the needful assistance. Today, Aakash BYJU'S is widely known for providing quality education throughout the country through its pan-India network of Centres. The quality of its educational content and the effectiveness of its teaching pedagogy, as evidenced by the number of selections of its students, have made Aakash BYJU'S one of the top choices for students intending to qualify for undergraduate medical and engineering courses.”

Students who wish to take admission in Aakash BYJU'S can either take the instant Admission cum Scholarship Test (iACST) or register for ANTHE (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam).