Aadhishri clinches gold in National Dance Sports C’ship

NL Corresspondent

Jammu: Aadhishri Sharma D/o Dr Himani Khajuria Sharma and Aaditya Sharma, studying in Magic Years Pre-School has bagged “gold medal “ (1st prize) in “National Dance Sports Championship 2022-2023 in solo western style (under 6 years category) and has also been honoured as the “Little Champ of J&K” (3.5yrs), as she was the youngest competitor.

The competition was held at Spiritual Growth centre katra, Reasi. The dignitaries present were Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy CM, DDC chairman Sarabsingh Naag, DDC Chairman Reasi Shiv Kumar Sharma, Rajnikant Thakur National Secretary PAAI& Chairman Dance Sports Association India, Sandeep Singh Chairman Muskan Foundation, Tajinder Singh Chairman Harman Cultural and Educational Society Gurvinder Kour National Secretary HCIS performing Arts Association of India, Nitin & Neha Chairperson Auspicious Academy. Aadhishri's journey started after she participated in an “Inter School Baby Talent Show”, when she was nealy 3 years old and won prize “Most Active baby”,for displaying her talent in dancing, recitation, story narration and colouring and then she won 1st prize (Gold medal)in “District Dance Championship, Katra and 2nd prize (Silver medal) in “State Dance Championship under 6 category.