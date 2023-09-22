Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC

New Delhi : Maintaining that Aadhaar number details are not mandatory for voter enrolment, the Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that it will make appropriate changes to clarify the position.

“The submission of the Aadhaar number is not mandatory under Rule 26-B of the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Rules, 2022, and hence the Election Commission is looking into issuing appropriate changes in the forms introduced for that purpose,” senior counsel Sukumar Pattjoshi told a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on behalf of the poll panel.

He, however, said nearly 66.23 crore Aadhaar numbers had already been uploaded in the process of finalising electoral rolls.



The Election Commission’s submission came in response to a petition filed by G Niranjan who had raised certain issues with regard to Form 6 and Form 6Bof the ECI forms for registration in e-roll.